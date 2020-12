FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol is seen behind melting snow in Washington, U.S., December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Monday passed an $892 billion coronavirus aid package, throwing a lifeline to the nation’s pandemic-battered economy, while also funding federal government activities through September 2021.

The House of Representatives passed the measure earlier on Monday. It now heads to President Donald Trump to sign into law.