Republican U.S. Senator Johnson diagnosed with COVID-19: spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) at Senate committee hearing on August 6, 2020 in Washington D.C. Toni Sandys/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, who heads the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, a spokesman said on Saturday.

The spokesman said Johnson “feels healthy and is not experiencing symptoms” but will stay in isolation until he is cleared by a doctor. The aide did not identify the person Johnson came in contact with recently who also has COVID-19.