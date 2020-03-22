Republican coronavirus bill hits roadblock in U.S. Senate; negotiations continue

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. Senate on Sunday were voting to block a coronavirus response bill as they pushed for more funding to help hospitals and others hurt by the outbreak.

With a procedural vote still underway, the Democrats had more than the minimum 41 votes needed to stop the Republican bill from advancing. Privately, negotiations were continuing on a revised bill after Democrats said this one was skewed too heavily toward helping corporations at the expense of workers and families.