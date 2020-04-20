Trump favors more coronavirus aid to U.S. states, but in later bill

U.S. President Donald Trump attends the daily coronavirus disease (COVID-19) task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he favors more coronavirus relief aid for state and local governments, but that will be for a future package to be negotiated with Congress, not in the one that is being negotiated now.

“We will be saving that for another time,” Trump said at a White House briefing in response to a question about Democrats’ request for more aid to state and local governments.

“I’m in favor of it,” he said.

Trump said earlier that Republicans and Democrats were close to agreement on legislation to help the economy recover from harm caused by the coronavirus pandemic.