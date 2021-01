U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an economic briefing with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Friday that Congress needs to take immediate action on his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal, adding that economists overwhelmingly believe additional economic stimulus is needed.

“We have to act now,” Biden told reporters at the White House.