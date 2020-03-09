U.S. universities should curtail study abroad during coronavirus: CDC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued special guidance on Monday that colleges and universities should consider asking students studying abroad to return to the United States and cancel or postpone upcoming travel in light of the coronavirus spread.

“Those overseeing student international travel programs should be aware that students may face unpredictable circumstances, travel restrictions, challenges in returning home or accessing health care while abroad,” the CDC said in its guidance. “All plans for returning study abroad students should be designed to protect participants from stigma and discrimination.”