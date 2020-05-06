Trump says will announce new members of coronavirus task force by Monday

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters prior to boarding Air Force One as he departs Washington for travel to Arizona at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he would announce new members of his coronavirus task force by Monday, as its focus turns to medical treatments and easing restrictions on businesses and social life.

The Republican president said at a White House event honoring National Nurses Day that he thought he would be able to wind down the task force sooner, but had no idea how popular it was.