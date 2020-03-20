U.S. moves tax day to July 15 -Treasury's Mnuchin

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks about sanctions against Turkey at a news briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government is moving its tax filing day from April 15 to July 15, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday amid the coronavirus crisis afflicting the country.

“All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest and penalties,” Mnuchin said in a Twitter post.

“I encourage all taxpayers who may have tax refunds to file now to get your money.”

On Thursday, Mnuchin had said the Treasury Department would not extend the tax filing deadline for 2019 returns.

He told CNBC on Thursday the federal government would give taxpayers 90 days to pay on up to $1 million in tax owed as part of its coronavirus response.

It was not clear why the administration decided to extend the deadline. Mnuchin said it was at the direction of President Donald Trump.