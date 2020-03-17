U.S. tech firms work together to combat virus misinformation

FILE PHOTO: A passenger wearing a face mask looks at her phone beside an empty security queue at Dulles International Airport, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump announced travel restrictions on flights from Europe to the United States for 30 days to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus, in Dulles, Virginia, U.S., March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - U.S. technology companies, including Microsoft Corp, Facebook, Alphabet’s Google, and Twitter, are working together to quell misinformation about the coronavirus on their platforms, the companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

The companies, which also include LinkedIn, Reddit, and YouTube, said they were working in coordination with government healthcare agencies around the world to share critical updates about the virus.

The United States has seen a sharp increase in virus cases with more than 3,500 infected, and at least 74 people dead, according to Johns Hopkins University and public health agencies.