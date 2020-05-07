Trump tests negative for coronavirus, White House says, after report valet infected

U.S. President Donald Trump is framed between members of the media as he meets with Iowa Governor Kimberly Reynolds about coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have tested negative for the novel coronavirus after a member of the U.S. military who worked at the White House was found to have been infected, a White House spokesman said on Thursday.

The military official was identified by CNN as a personal valet to Trump.

“We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus. The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health,” spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

Trump has now been tested at least twice for the coronavirus and both times tested negative. A test on April 2 came out negative, the White House said.

On April 3, the the White House said that anyone expected to be near Trump or Pence will be given a rapid COVID-19 test out of an abundance of caution.