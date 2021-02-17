Biden to boost funds for COVID-19 tests in schools, shelters: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration plans to provide $650 million to expand COVID-19 testing for elementary and middle schools, as well as homeless shelters and other underserved congregate settings, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.
It will also spend $815 million to increase U.S. manufacturing of testing supplies and $200 million for virus genome sequencing, the statement said.
Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann
