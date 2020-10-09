Nevada's prohibition of Quidel, Becton Dickinson's COVID-19 tests violates law: HHS official

FILE PHOTO: Admiral Brett Giroir, Assistant Secretary For Health Department of Health and Human Services, speaks during a hearing with the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 16, 2020. Anna Moneymaker/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - U.S. state of Nevada’s recent ban on the use of Quidel Corp’s Sofia and Becton Dickinson and Co’s (BD) Veritor point of care antigen tests in long-term care facilities violates federal law, a U.S. government official said on Friday.

“The letter (on ban) from Nevada officials can only be interpreted as reflecting a fundamental lack of basic knowledge about testing and interpreting results,” said Admiral Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in a press briefing.