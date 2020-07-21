White House says not blocking money for U.S. coronavirus testing

FILE PHOTO: A lab at Methodist Dallas Medical Center prepares a nasal swab for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing in Dallas, Texas, U.S. June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Cooper Neill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is not blocking funding for more coronavirus testing requested by President Donald Trump’s fellow Republicans, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Tuesday.

“No one is blocking any money from testing. One of the things I would add is that this is an ongoing negotiation. We’re just in the early days of that. Currently in the federal coffers we have $10 billion...unspent that is allocated for testing,” McEnany said at a press briefing.

