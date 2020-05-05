Texas Governor announces nail and hair salons, barber shops can open Friday

FILE PHOTO: Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks at the annual National Rifle Association (NRA) convention in Dallas, Texas, U.S., May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

(Reuters) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that nail and hair salons, and barbershops can open on Friday, while gyms and office buildings can open on May 18 with restrictions, in a partial easing of restrictions prompted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Abbott told a news conference on Tuesday that businesses will have to follow specific rules on workforce and building occupancy for the foreseeable future to prevent the virus from spreading. These include reducing seating capacity to 25 percent and requiring people to practice social distancing where possible, such as staying 6 feet (2 meters) apart.

Barbers and salon workers must wear masks and gloves. Gyms must keep locker rooms and shower facilities closed and all equipment must be cleaned between each use, Abbott said.