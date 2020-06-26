Texas governor orders bars closed due to coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks at the annual National Rifle Association (NRA) convention in Dallas, Texas, U.S., May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday ordered the closure of all bars that get 51 percent of their gross receipts from alcohol, except for take-out, and the curbing of other business activity due to surging cases of the novel coronavirus in the state.

“As I said from the start, if the positivity rate rose above 10%, the State of Texas would take further action to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Abbott said in a press release, explaining an executive order. “At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars.”