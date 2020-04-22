Texas plans broad reopening during the first week of May: governor

FILE PHOTO: Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks at the annual National Rifle Association (NRA) convention in Dallas, Texas, U.S., May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Wednesday he will make an announcement next week about a plan to broadly reopen the state’s economy during the first week of May after early steps taken so far.

“It’s going to be broad-based. We want to make sure we open as many business as possible,” Abbott told Fox Business Network. “However, we want to make sure we do it in a very safe way that does not stoke an expansion of the COVID-19.”