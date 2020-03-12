Trump says trade will not be affected by U.S. travel restrictions on Europe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that trade will not be affected by the 30-day restrictions on travel from Europe, apparently rolling back on comments he made in a speech earlier in the evening.

“The restriction stops people not goods,” he said in the tweet.

In the speech about an hour earlier, Trump said: “These prohibitions will not only apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo but various other things as we get approval. Anything coming from Europe to the United States is what we are discussing.”