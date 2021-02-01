U.S. transit unions, trade group seeks $39.3 billion government aid package

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Major U.S. transit unions and a group representing public transportation systems on Monday asked congressional leaders for nearly $40 billion in new government assistance -- twice as much as President Joe Biden has proposed.

In a letter, the American Public Transportation Association and unions asked for $39.3 billion in emergency funding, while Biden has called for $20 billion as mass transit demand has plummeted in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Congress has approved $39 billion since March to aid transit systems, including $14 billion in December.