No immediate plans to halt U.S. travel: acting Homeland Security chief

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf looks up during the launch of a new initiative to combat online child sexual exploitation during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, U.S., March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There are no immediate plans to halt travel within the United States amid the coronavirus outbreak, acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said on Sunday, adding that the administration could implement targeted restrictions if needed.

Wolf, in an interview on Fox News, also said reports of a national shutdown were false and are part of a disinformation campaign, stemming possibly from Russia or other cyber actors.