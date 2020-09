FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the monitors of thermal scanners that detect temperatures of passengers at the security check inside the airport in Guatemala City, Guatemala January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said in a statement on Monday it was now advising Americans to reconsider travel to Guatemala and Nicaragua as well as Eswatini in southern Africa, after issuing an advisory to avoid all travel early in the coronavirus pandemic.