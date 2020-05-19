U.S. 'likely' to extend travel restrictions on Canada, Mexico: Homeland Security's Wolf

FILE PHOTO: Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf looks up during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, U.S., March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Acting U.S. Department of Homeland Security chief Chad Wolf said Tuesday the Trump administration is “likely” to extend non-essential travel restrictions at U.S. land borders with Mexico and Canada that are set to expire on Wednesday.

“We really have to see what is the health care situation like in Mexico and Canada, how are their cases, have they hit their curve?” Wolf said at a U.S. Chamber of Commerce event. “What we don’t want to do is try to open up parts of our economy and have a lot of folks coming across the border that we haven’t seen in the past 50 or 60 days.” Earlier Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada and the United States have agreed to extend a ban on non-essential land travel between the two nations by another 30 days.