U.S. State Department eases travel advisories for UK, Israel

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Monday it has eased travel advisory ratings for the United Kingdom and Israel after having raised both countries to its highest warning level last month.

The State Department lowered the UK to a “Level 3: Reconsider Travel” rating and lowered Israel to “Level 2 – Exercise Increased Caution.” It was the second time the State Department had it reduced its advisory rating on level on Israel in recent weeks.