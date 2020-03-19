Trump says he cannot confirm travel warning for Americans abroad

U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions during the coronavirus response daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he was planning to meet with State Department officials later on Thursday but could not confirm a report that the United States planned to warn Americans abroad to come back or else plan to shelter in place.

“We haven’t had the meeting yet,” Trump told reporters at a news conference at the White House.

Politico earlier on Thursday reported that the State Department is preparing to announce a level four travel advisory - it’s most serious warning - for all international travel.

The advisory would warn American citizens to return to the United States or prepare to stay where they are, and would also instruct Americans not to travel abroad, according to the report.