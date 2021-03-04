U.S. travel demand remains low; 12% of Americans plan spring break travel: industry

FILE PHOTO: Travelers wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) reclaim their luggage at the airport in Denver, Colorado, U.S., November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. travel demand remains low even as tens of millions of Americans get vaccinated for COVID-19, with just 12% planning a spring break trip this year, the industry said Thursday.

The industry has been devastated over the last year by the collapse in travel demand because of the pandemic. The U.S. Travel Association said polling it commissioned suggested Americans remain wary about travel and said it is “far from clear when demand for travel will rebound on its own.” The industry again urged new tax credits to encourage leisure and business travel.