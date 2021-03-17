U.S. travel spending fell 42%, down $492 billion in 2020: industry group

FILE PHOTO: Passengers arrive on a flight from London amid new restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at JFK International Airport in New York City, U.S., December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Americans spent 42% less on travel in 2020 as U.S. spending fell $492 billion amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an industry group.

U.S. Travel Association said the industry shed 5.6 million direct and indirect jobs last year as the decline in travel cost the U.S. $1.1 trillion in total economic output, falling to $1.5 trillion over 2019’s $2.6 trillion. U.S. tax revenue collected from travel also fell by $57 billion in 2020.