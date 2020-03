U.S. clinical trials of possible coronavirus treatments to start in NY on Tuesday - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for the coronavirus response daily briefing with members of the administration's coronavirus task force at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Monday said a clinical trial for possible treatment of the deadly coronavirus will begin in New York soon, reiterating his belief that a combination of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic azithromycin could beat back the global pandemic.

“Clinical trials in New York will begin on existing drugs that may prove effective against the virus,” Trump said. “We have 10,000 units going and it will be distributed tomorrow.”