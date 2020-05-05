Business News
May 5, 2020

U.S. Treasury to start distributing $4.8 billion in pandemic funds to tribal governments

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department will begin distributing $4.8 billion in pandemic relief funds to Native American tribal governments in all U.S. states, the Treasury and Interior Departments said in a joint statement.

Payments would begin Tuesday, based on population data based on U.S. Census figures, the statement said, while payments based on employment and expenditure data will be made at a later date.

Amounts calculated for Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act regional and village corporations would be held back until pending litigation relating to their eligibility was resolved, they said.

