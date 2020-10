FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump walks with first lady Melania Trump at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

BEIJING (Reuters) - China hopes U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania will soon recover after testing positive for the coronavirus, a foreign ministry spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.

Trump said on Friday that he and his wife were going into quarantine after their positive tests.