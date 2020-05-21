CDC will issue guidance on reopening U.S. churches: Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump listens as he holds a meeting with members of the local African American business community for a "listening session" during a visit to the Ford Rawsonville Components Plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan, U.S., May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

YPSILANTI, Mich. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would issue guidance for reopening churches very soon, possibly later on Thursday or Friday.

Churches, like many businesses across the United States, have been mostly shuttered in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, though some states have allowed them to reopen with limitations.

“We’re going to open our churches again. I think CDC is going to put something out very soon ... They’re going to be issuing something today or tomorrow on churches,” Trump said.