U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with members of the business community while visiting the Ford Rawsonville Components Plant, which is making ventilators and medical supplies, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Ypsilanti, Michigan, U.S., May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

YPSILANTI, Mich. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday the Federal Reserve and the Treasury Department still had “ammunition” to help the U.S. economy, which has been savaged amid the coronavirus pandemic, though he doubted it would be necessary.

“Unlimited ammunition if we need it, but we won’t need it,” Trump told reporters.