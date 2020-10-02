UK PM Johnson says sure Trump will stage 'a very strong recovery'

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves after a cabinet meeting, in London, Britain, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he was sure that U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania would stage a “very strong recovery” from COVID-19 after they tested positive for the virus.

“Obviously I think we all want to send our best wishes to the president and the first lady and I’ve done that this morning as you can imagine,” said Johnson, who recovered after being hospitalised with the disease in April.