MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday wished U.S. President Donald Trump and his first lady Melania Trump a quick recovery from COVID-19 after they tested positive for the disease.

Lopez Obrador was speaking at a regular government news conference.