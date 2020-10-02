South Korea's Moon wishes Trump and his wife swift recovery

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in sent on Friday his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump and his wife best wishes for a quick recovery after the two tested positive for COVID-19, Moon’s spokesman said.
Earlier on Friday, Trump, who played down the threat of the pandemic for months, said he and his wife Melania had tested positive for coronavirus and were going into quarantine, upending the race for the White House.
