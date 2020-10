FILE PHOTO: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speak to reporters at chancellery in Berlin, Germany August 27, 2020. Michael Kappeler/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday wished Donald and Melania Trump a “speedy recovery” after the U.S. president and his wife tested positive for COVID.

“My best wishes to @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS. I hope they both have a speedy recovery from COVID-19,” Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter, using the handles of Trump and his wife.