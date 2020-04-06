Trump says considering second round of direct payments to Americans

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that a second round of direct payments from the federal government to Americans was under serious consideration to help limit the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked if he would consider a second round of direct payments, Trump told a news conference: “We could very well do a second round of direct (payments).”

He then added: “It is absolutely under serious consideration.”