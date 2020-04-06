Business News
April 6, 2020 / 11:15 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Trump says considering second round of direct payments to Americans

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that a second round of direct payments from the federal government to Americans was under serious consideration to help limit the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked if he would consider a second round of direct payments, Trump told a news conference: “We could very well do a second round of direct (payments).”

He then added: “It is absolutely under serious consideration.”

Reporting by Eric Beech, Jeff Mason and Phil Stewart; writing by Phil Stewart; Editing by Sandra Maler

