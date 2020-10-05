House Speaker Pelosi says she hopes Trump's doctors gave him permission to leave hospital

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) participates in a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that she hopes President Donald Trump is leaving the hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19 because his doctors said he could.

“I hope we will hear a trustworthy report from his physicians and that the news is good,” Pelosi, a Democrat, told MSNBC. Pelosi said she is being regularly tested for the coronavirus. Her test Friday was negative and she is still waiting on the results from Monday’s test.