FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends the Mining, Agriculture, and Construction (MAC) Protocol Signing Ceremony, at Villa San Sebastiano, in Rome, Italy, October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/Pool

ZAGREB (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday he will go ahead with a trip to Asia next week after President Donald Trump tested positive for coronavirus.

Pompeo made the remark to reporters after meeting Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic in Zagreb.