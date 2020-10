FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence wears a protective face mask as he attends ceremonies marking the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center at the 911 Memorial & Museum in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, who is to travel to a military hospital for treatment for coronavirus, has not transferred power to Vice President Mike Pence, a White House official said on Friday.