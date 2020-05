U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with members of the business community while visiting the Ford Rawsonville Components Plant, which is making ventilators and medical supplies, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Ypsilanti, Michigan, U.S., May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

YPSILANTI, Mich. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he may support another fiscal stimulus bill to help prop up the economy during the coronavirus outbreak, though he did not provide any details on what he would like to see in such legislation.

“I think we will. I think we’re going to be helping people out ... There could be one more nice shot,” Trump told reporters at a Ford factory.