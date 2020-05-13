Trump says new Democratic stimulus proposal is dead on arrival

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a meeting on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak response with North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and Colorado Governor Jared Polis in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday a $3 trillion-plus coronavirus relief package proposed by Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives was dead on arrival.

Trump was speaking to reporters at the White House.

The Democratic proposal, which includes funding for states, businesses, food support and families, was quickly rejected by Trump’s fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate after it was unveiled on Tuesday.