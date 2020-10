FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump wears a protective face mask during a tour of the Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies' Innovation Center, a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant where components for a potential coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate are being developed, in Morrisville, North Carolina, U.S., July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is experiencing “mild symptoms” of COVID-19 after revealing that he and his wife had tested positive, a White House official said on Friday according to the Associated Press and the New York Times.

Two people familiar with his condition told the Times they were coldlike symptoms.