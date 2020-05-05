Trump says coronavirus task force will wind down as focus shifts to reopening

PHOENIX (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the White House coronavirus task force would wind down as the country moves into a second phase of dealing with the aftermath of the outbreak.

“Mike Pence and the task fore have done a great job,” Trump said during a visit to a mask factory in Arizona. “But we’re now looking at a little bit of a different form and that form is safety and opening and we’ll have a different group probably set up for that.”

Asked if he was proclaiming “Mission Accomplished” in the fight against coronavirus, Trump said, “No, not at all. The mission accomplished is when it’s over.”