FILE PHOTO: Convalescent plasma from a recovered coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient is seen at the Central Seattle Donor Center of Bloodworks Northwest during the outbreak in Seattle, Washington, U.S. April 17, 2020. The plasma from recovered patients will be used in an experimental treatment study for current coronavirus patients. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will announce the emergency authorization of convalescent plasma for COVID-19, a treatment that already has been given to more than 70,000 patients, the Washington Post reported (wapo.st/2FR4Azi), citing officials familiar with the decision.

The action will be highlighted at a news conference later on Sunday afternoon, the newspaper said.