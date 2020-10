U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center by helicopter after the White House announced that he "will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days" after testing positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Twitter late on Friday, after being hospitalized with COVID-19, that he thought he was doing well.

“Going well, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!,” the president tweeted after having been moved to a military hospital for treatment.