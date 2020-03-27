Trump attacks Republican lawmaker threatening delay of economic stimulus

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the coronavirus task force daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday criticized a Republican congressman who is considering tactics to delay a House of Representatives vote on a massive coronavirus stimulus bill, calling Representative Thomas Massie a “third-rate grandstander.”

“He just wants the publicity. He can’t stop it, only delay, which is both dangerous & costly. Workers & small businesses need money now in order to survive.

“WIN BACK HOUSE, but throw Massie out of Republican Party!” he said in a tweet.