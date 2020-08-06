Trump drafting order on coronavirus aid actions: tweet

U.S. President Donald Trump points to a reporter as he holds a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, who has threatened to act unilaterally if Congress does not agree on further coronavirus aid, on Thursday said he is continuing work on an executive order targeting eviction protections and unemployment benefits.

The order would also address student loan repayment options and payroll tax cuts, he said in a tweet as Democratic leaders and Trump administration officials continue negotiations on a possible deal.