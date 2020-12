FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign event for Republican U.S. senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in Valdosta, Georgia, U.S., December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said late on Friday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine that the first shot would be administered in the United States in less than 24 hours.