Trump hopes travel ties to China and Europe can be restored very quickly

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the U.S response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic during an address to the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 11, 2020. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he hoped it would be possible to re-establish travel ties with China and Europe very quickly, adding that he could not consult with European allies before announcing coronavirus restrictions because he had to move fast.

Trump spoke to reporters in an Oval Office meeting with Ireland’s prime minister a day after imposing sweeping measures to prevent people from 26 European countries - except for Britain and Ireland - from traveling to the United States in a bid to limit the spread of the coronavirus.