May 5, 2020 / 6:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump outlines wish list as Congress mulls more coronavirus relief

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters prior to boarding Air Force One as he departs Washington for travel to Arizona at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday outlined a wish list of policies he suggested Congress should consider as it weighs a possible fourth round of coronavirus relief legislation, including payroll tax cuts and a business expense deduction.

“The elimination of Sanctuary Cities, Payroll Taxes, and perhaps Capital Gains Taxes, must be put on the table,” Trump said in a tweet.

He also said liability protections for businesses that are reopening and a business tax deduction for restaurant and entertainment expenses should be in the mix.

