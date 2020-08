U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic response at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday released eight recommendations for reopening U.S. schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, including that masks be used when social distancing is not possible.

Trump said at a White House press briefing that the federal government would provide 125 million reusable masks to school districts around the country.